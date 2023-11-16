Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor hosts David Beckham; Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, other Bollywood celebs attend

On Wednesday, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a glamorous party welcoming former footballer David Beckham to India. Post the party, several pictures from the party went viral on social media, showing Beckham enjoying himself with A-list Bollywood celebs, from Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and more.

Sharing the pictures from the party, Karisma Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Did it for the kids (camera and heart emoji)… Swipe (right): Not really. So warm and gracious… forever fan.” The actress shared two pictures; in the first image, she can be seen posing gracefully with Beckham; in the second one, the actress can be seen hugging the former footballer.

In the shared pictures, Karisma can be seen wearing a green and golden ethnic outfit, and Beckham can be seen donning an all-black outfit.

Sanjay Kapoor also shared pictures from the party on Instagram and wrote, “Super evening at Sonam’s and Anand's with David, family and friends.” In the photographs, Sanjay can be seen wearing a blue suit. His daughter Shanaya Kapoor too shared the pictures from the party, and in the caption, she thanked Sonam Kapoor for throwing such an unforgettable party. “Thank you Sonam didi & Anand for this unforgettable & incredible evening,” she wrote.

While sharing pictures from the party, Shahid Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “When me and the wife both met our teenage crush @davidbeckham.” Shahid chose a denim shirt over white pants for the party, while his wife, Mira Kapoor, was dressed in a pink dress.

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar shared the pictures from the party and wrote in the caption, “@davidbeckham It was an honour to meet a legend in person that was so patient, kind and warm! You were so lovely thank you! Hope to see you again real soon. Thank you to @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja who are such gracious hosts and made it such a special night for everyone. No one does it like you guys." In the shared pictures, Akhtar can be seen posing with Beckham and his wife, Shibani Dandekar.

Beckham was also seen attending the India versus New Zealand World Cup semi-match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium earlier on Wednesday, which India won by a margin of 70 runs.

