Mumbai University Admissions 2019: First merit list of colleges out; check details

Mumbai University Admissions 2019: The Mumbai University (MU) has released its first merit list for admissions into various courses today. Students who have applied for the same can check if they have made the cut on the official website mc.ac.in. The list was scheduled to release on June 13 but was postponed because the Maharashtra Board Class 12 mark sheets were delayed by the MSBSHSE.

Students who have made it to the first list can book their seats by paying the fee. The fee window will open on June 18 till June 20. If the candidate fails to book the seat, it will be passed on to another candidate.

The second merit list will be released on June 20 and the third on June 21.

A total 7.78 lakh applications have been sent in by 2.60 lakh candidates.

Merit lists for various courses in Wilson College, St. Xavier's College, DG Ruparel College, HR College, Ramnarain Ruia College, Narsee Monjee College have been declared.

Last year, in Mithabai College, the cut-off for BA programme was 95.24 per cent, while the Poddar College, Matunga demanded 94 per cent for B.COM (Hons).

