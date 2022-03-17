Mumbaikars top charts for long-weekend intercity travel: Uber

Ride hailing giant Uber revealed on Thursday that Mumbai is among the top Indian cities with maximum Uber Intercity trip bookings on its platform in 2022.

Uber Intercity trips covered more than 3000 routes in 2021. As per Uber data, almost 1 in every 5 Intercity riders is a first-time platform user.

The firm explained that the flexibility of choosing one-way trips, growing demand for road travel, door-step pick-ups, 24X7 safety support, and transparent fares were among the top reasons behind the growing demand for Uber intercity.

"This year Holi is falling on a Friday, March 19, meaning that many will get to enjoy a long weekend. Several Mumbai riders plan to travel to long weekend destinations or home cities to make the most of the holiday with friends and family," explained Uber in an official statement.

It added that Uber Intercity is a preferred choice for many to travel to nearby cities.

(Credit: Mohsin Shaikh)

Popular intercity routes for Holi celebrations include the following:

Mumbai-Alibaug

Mumbai-Lonavala

Mumbai-Nashik

Uber further added that to the festival of colours, Uber is currently running a promotional offer where riders can get 10 per cent off up to Rs 500 on Intercity trip fares during the long weekend. Riders have to use the coupon 'GET500ONIC' in the Uber app while booking an intercity trip, to avail of the offer.

(Credit: Mohsin Shaikh)

Here is now users can book Uber Intercity trip and get the discount:

Open the Uber app

Tap the menu in the top left corner of the Uber app and select "Wallet"

Select add 'Promo code' and enter 'GET500ONIC'

Navigate to the home screen and enter your pick-up and drop-off locations

Choose the Intercity trip of your choice: Go Intercity, Sedan Intercity, or XL intercity as per your needs. Confirm the trip

Your Uber Intercity will arrive at your doorstep within minutes

Enjoy your hassle-free, convenient, and affordable intercity trip for outstation travel

Uber explained that demand for Uber Intercity has exceeded significantly post-pandemic as people have opted for more road trips and have preferred dotting their calendars with many weekend getaways over one big annual holiday.

