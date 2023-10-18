Mumbai's air quality recorded worse than Delhi, health advisory issued

On Wednesday, the air quality in Mumbai witnessed a worrying decline for the second consecutive day, now surpassing that of the national capital, Delhi. According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Mumbai's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 119 (moderate), while Delhi's AQI measured 83 (Satisfactory).

In response to the deteriorating air quality, a health advisory was issued after monitoring the air quality in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) area, which was recorded at a 'very poor' level.

The advisory warned, "Everyone may feel discomfort. People must avoid prolonged outdoor exposure as it may lead to respiratory illnesses." It also encouraged the public to contribute to reducing air pollution by switching to vehicles powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The city's residents took to social media to share images and videos depicting the smoggy conditions that Mumbai currently grapples with. A video posted from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link showed an obscured skyline, prompting the user to express concerns. They wrote, "What is happening to Mumbai? You know it’s bad when you can’t see any building from the Sea Link! The amount of smog in this city is appalling... maybe we need to halt construction or reduce the number of cars on the road. #pollution."

What is happening to -#Mumbai? You know it’s bad when you can’t see any building from the #sealink!!! The amount of smog in this city is appalling…maybe we need to stop construction or reduce the number of cars on the road #pollution pic.twitter.com/fvO61GuYnw — Varun Vishwanath (@beardboy87) October 13, 2023

A second user remarked, "Mumbai engulfed in smog. Never seen it this bad before."

Mumbai engulfed in smog

Never seen it this bad before.. pic.twitter.com/bD8nIgfSVV — Harshada Sawant हर्षदा सावंत 🇮🇳 (@AEHarshada) October 18, 2023

A third user shared their experience, "Mumbai's air is so thick today; you can cut it with a knife. The AQI is 152, which is in the moderate category, but it feels much worse outside. Look at this 10 am smog...you can't see the buildings at Worli from Sea Link. Air quality must be so poor."

Mumbai's air is so thick today, you can cut it with a knife. The AQI is 152, which is in the moderate category, but it feels much worse outside.



Look at this 10 am smog...you can't eee the buildings at Worli from sea link. Air quality must be so poor. #Mumbai #AirQuality… pic.twitter.com/M5FynAcn5O — Rishi Darda (@rishidarda) October 13, 2023

Suggesting measures to alleviate the situation, one user recommended, "Heavy smog in Mumbai. Govt should announce a weekly No Vehicle Day. Only cycling, walking, and electric bus transport should be allowed. Save the City."

Heavy smog in mumbai . Govt should announce weekly No vehicle day . Only cycle / walking / electric bus transport should be allowed



Save the City pic.twitter.com/aeC1FyDj5Q — anand shah (@anandjshah) October 13, 2023

The rise in pollution is primarily attributed to vehicular emissions, construction activities, landfill sites, industrial areas, and sewage nullahs. The post-monsoon months of October and November mark the onset of polluted days, a condition that often persists until March when temperatures begin to rise following the winter season.

