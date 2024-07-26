'Mummy Papa ko Google utna nahi khush kar paya...': Netizens react after Google CEO Sundar Pichai says his parents wanted him to do PhD

Sundar Pichai, the man at the helm of one of the world's most powerful tech companies, recently found himself in a relatable predicament. The Google CEO, awarded an honorary doctorate by his alma mater, IIT Kharagpur, took to Instagram to share his excitement. However, a particular line in his post struck a chord with millions of Indians.

In an Instagram post, the CEO of Google and Alphabet shared that his parents always hoped he would pursue a PhD. "I think an honorary one still counts," he wrote.

The caption sparked plenty of jokes about the "brown parents" stereotype, as Indian parents are often seen as having very high expectations for their children's education.

It's a stereotype as old as time: Indian parents, irrespective of their child's achievements, always seem to have higher expectations. From doctors and engineers to CEOs and celebrities, no profession is immune to this parental pressure.

Social media was quick to react to Pichai's candid admission. Countless users shared their own experiences with overbearing parents, turning the post into a virtual support group.

“Kya baat hai… Mummy Papa ko Google utna nahi khush kar paya hoga jitna IIT ne kar diya (Google would not have pleased your parents as much as IIT did),” a user humourously said.

“So parents are all the same. Immaterial of who Sundar Pichai is today, his parents are not happy that he is not a Doctorate. Well, your parents always want to see your best, and no matter what you achieve, they still want more,” another one commented on his post on Instagram.

“Brown parents be like: You may be CEO, but you should still have that PhD,” a third user commented.