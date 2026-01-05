Mustafizur row escalates: Bangladesh now bans IPL 2026 broadcast after T20 World Cup move

The Bangladesh government has imposed an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), escalating tensions triggered by the removal of fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the 2026 season.

In an official communication issued on January 5, authorities confirmed that all IPL-related broadcasts, promotional content, and event coverage have been suspended with immediate effect and will remain halted until further notice. The decision, the statement said, was taken in the “public interest” and approved by the appropriate authority.

The move comes a day after Bangladesh formally declined to travel to India for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, citing security concerns amid escalating off-field tensions involving players and broader bilateral sensitivities.

At the centre of the dispute is Mustafizur Rahman, who was bought by KKR for ₹9.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December 2025. The left-arm pacer was released on Saturday after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed the franchise to let him go. Bangladeshi officials criticised the decision, saying the BCCI’s action lacked “any logical reason”.

Following Mustafizur’s release, the Bangladesh government said it was compelled to act by suspending all IPL-related telecasts and promotional activities across the country. “A request has been made to stop the promotion/broadcast of all games and events of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until further orders,” the statement added.

The controversy has also spilled into the international calendar. On December 4, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC), stating it was “not possible” to send the national team to India under the current circumstances. The board formally requested that Bangladesh’s matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup be shifted to venues outside the host nation.

“Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions,” the BCB said in its communication.

The board added that it had urged the ICC, as the event authority, to relocate all of Bangladesh’s matches outside India to ensure a “secure and appropriate environment” for players, team officials, board members, and other stakeholders.

What initially appeared to be a high-profile cricketing decision has since become entangled in political and diplomatic sensitivities. The situation reportedly intensified amid opposition from certain political and religious groups, alongside growing concerns within Indian authorities over regional instability and the safety of minorities following violent incidents in Bangladesh.

The ICC has yet to respond publicly to Bangladesh’s request, with the standoff now presenting a significant logistical and diplomatic challenge ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.