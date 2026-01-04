Mustafizur Row: Bangladesh refuses India travel for 2026 T20 World Cup, Iceland offers to take spot

Bangladesh will not travel to India for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed, citing security concerns amid escalating off-field tensions involving players and bilateral sensitivities.

In a formal communication to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the BCB said it was “not possible” to send the national team to India under the current circumstances and has requested that Bangladesh’s matches be shifted to venues outside the host nation.

BCB cites safety risks

In an email to the ICC, the BCB stated that the decision was taken after a comprehensive review of the prevailing situation, consultations with the Bangladesh government, and growing concerns over the safety of players and officials in India.

“Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions,” the BCB said.

The board added that it has formally requested the ICC, as the event authority, to relocate all of Bangladesh’s matches outside India to ensure a “secure and appropriate environment” for players, team officials, board members and other stakeholders.

Mustafizur-KKR episode adds to tensions

The decision comes in the backdrop of controversy surrounding Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad ahead of IPL 2026.

Mustafizur, who was bought by KKR for ₹9.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December 2025, was released on Saturday after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked the franchise to let the player go. What initially appeared to be a high-profile cricketing move later became entangled in off-field and political sensitivities.

The situation reportedly intensified amid opposition from certain political and religious groups, alongside rising concerns within Indian authorities related to regional instability and the safety of minorities following violent incidents in Bangladesh.

Iceland’s offer goes viral

Adding a lighter note to an otherwise tense situation, the Icelandic Cricket Association weighed in on social media.

“Before anyone asks, yes, Iceland can take the Bangladeshi place in the upcoming T20 World Cup, and, no, we do not have any security and well-being concerns. Our players might, but we do not,” the association wrote on X (formerly Twitter), drawing widespread attention online.

The ICC is yet to respond publicly to Bangladesh’s request, with the standoff now posing a significant logistical and diplomatic challenge for the 2026 T20 World Cup.