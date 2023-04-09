'My Baby, My Bomma': Conman Sukesh's Easter wish for Jacqueline Fernandez from jail

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail in a money-laundering case currently, wrote a special message for Jacqueline Fernandez on "Easter".

Addressing Fernandez as "my baby, my bomma", Sukesh Chandrashekhar mentioned that he misses being with the actor at her "favourite" festival, promising to make the next Easter "the best ever".

"My Baby, my Bomma, Jacqueline, Baby I wish you a very Happy Easter! It's one of your favourite festivals of the year and your love for Easter eggs," Sukesh's letter read, according to a report by India Today.

"Do you have any idea how pretty and beautiful you are my baby. There is no one as pretty as you in this planet. My bunny rabbit, I love you, my baby. You and me forever come what may, mine forever," his letter read further.

He also "promises her the world" and said, "this phase is gonna be over for good and all are gonna see." He wrote that the "next Easter" would be the best Jacqueline Fernandez has ever had.

In his letter, the jailed conman also said that he was thinking about the actor while hearing the new version of Tu mile, aur dil kile, aur Jeene ko kya chahiye.

Towards the end, he also thanked her for "loving him crazy" and extended his wishes to her parents too.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the prime accused in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case, has been accused of cheating and extorting money from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh.

Meanwhile, the actress is also embroiled in the case and she has been charged with the case. She has repeatedly denied the allegations and said that she was not aware of his reality as a conman.

The actor, a witness in the extortion case, has also been questioned by the ED and was granted bail later by a Delhi court.

(With inputs from India Today)

