‘My commute is a prison sentence’: Gurgaon employee's Reddit post on 6-hr daily drive goes viral

Daily commuting in India’s urban corridors can often feel like a battle, with long hours on congested highways taking a toll on physical and mental well-being. For many employees, office relocations and rigid work policies add to the strain, leaving little room for balance between work and personal life.

Advertisement

Long-distance commuting, office relocation decisions, and lack of employee support are leaving workers frustrated, with one Gurgaon-based employee sharing his ordeal online. A Gurgaon-based employee shared his struggle on Reddit, detailing the ordeal of travelling between Gurgaon and Noida for three years — a journey taking six to seven hours every day, roughly eight days a month.

“I know the entire Yamuna Expressway so well that even that’s getting me furious. My loyalty and sincerity to this company is unreal, right?” he wrote. He had hoped the company’s new Gurgaon office would ease the commute. “For 18 months I was waiting. Dreaming. They built a SWANKY new office in Gurgaon! A glorious 15–20 min drive for me! I thought, okay, finally the heavens will open, my mental and physical well being will improve, and they'll give us the blanket approval. This is the payoff. And now?”

Advertisement

But his relief never came. “The MD in Maharashtra, the D in South India, and the other D in Noida have decided not to move their teams to Gurgaon even the colleagues who travel from Gurgaon. They don’t want to approve it. Some lame, silly reason, I don't even know what it is.”

He added that colleagues who live nearby are making decisions that force him to continue “losing his soul on the highway,” calling it “the height of harassment and toxicity.”

The post quickly went viral among Redditors, prompting advice and shared experiences. One user warned, “Try and look for a new job. You will burnout sooner than you think and it will take a toll on your health!” Another offered practical solutions: “If it is any 8 days a month, then find a temporary place in Noida for those 8 days and complete your WFO quota in one go. If it is 2 days a week, shift to Noida permanently, if you live in a rented house and do not want to change the company.”

Some users reflected on their own commuting experiences. “I have commuted Gurgaon to Noida, 5-6 days a week for 2 years and let me tell you, the roads grew on me, the commute grew on me. It became my solace; the trip saw me at my worst and even at my best. The final drive back home felt surreal. Every day, I prayed when will this hellish commute end, until it finally did, and I looked back and felt emotional and nostalgic. Anyways, I still commute sometimes as my gf lives in UP, and relive the fond/bitter memories.”