'My intention is not to malign the state's image,' says director of 'The Diary of West Bengal'

'We have shown only facts in the film which are well-researched,' says Sanoj Mishra

A still from 'The Diary of West Bengal' A still from 'The Diary of West Bengal'

Sanoj Mishra, director of the Hindi film "The Diary of West Bengal", on Friday spoke on the notice served to him by the West Bengal police alleging that the director is trying to defame Bengal with the film. "My intention is not to malign the image of the state. We have shown only facts in the film which are well-researched," said Mishra.

Presented by Wasim Rizvi Films, 'The Diary of West Bengal' is produced by Jitendra Narayan Singh and written & directed Sanoj Mishra who said the film is based on true events.

The movie comes at a time when a few days ago Supreme Court had overturned a West Bengal government ban on the movie 'The Kerala Story'.

'The Kerala Story' which was released in theatre halls on May 5, claims that women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). The apex court’s overturning of West Bengal’s ban on the movie was accompanied by a ruling that the movie be screened with a disclaimer that it was a ''fictionalised version'' and there was no authentic data on claims on the number of women who converted to Islam.

'The Kerala Story' earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Published on: May 26, 2023, 2:55 PM IST
