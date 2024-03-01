'My kidnappers, let me go': Check out Viswanathan Anand's viral social media post

Renowned as both a titan of Indian sport and a purveyor of wit, Viswanathan Anand showcased his humorous side on Friday through a post on social media platform X. The chess luminary, celebrated for his pivotal role in popularising the game among Indian youth, shared a playful plea that captured the attention of his followers.

"At the Airport! My Kidnappers, let me go. @alexandrabotez @itsandreabotez," Anand quipped in his post, sparking a flurry of reactions across social media.

The seemingly alarming statement quickly gained traction online, prompting Anand to swiftly quell any concerns among his admirers. Engaging in a thread on X, Anand clarified the light-hearted nature of his message, revealing the involvement of fellow chess players and social media personalities, Alexandra Botez and Andrea Botez.

"Alexandra Botez told me I had to solve a chess position to win my freedom. Andrea asked what Black should play in this position. I told her Kd5, and they let me go," Anand shared, shedding light on the playful exchange that ensued.

Providing further insight into the chess manoeuvre involved, Anand explained, "Since this is a race, black should play Kd5, slowing the white king march to the Queen side. And a quicker hostage release!"

Anand, a five-time world champion and the first grandmaster from India since 1988, expressed his admiration for the current state of Indian chess. Reflecting on the exceptional talent emerging in the country, particularly among the younger generation, he remarked, "They are all in the 2,700-plus group (Elo rating). And they're all under 20. That just does not happen; it's really something special."