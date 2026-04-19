'My vehicle was stolen 3 months ago, FIR already registered': Hyderabad man gets challan for same bike

In a bizarre turn of events, a Hyderabad resident received a traffic challan for his bike nearly three months after it was stolen, in a case that has raised questions about coordination between traffic enforcement and theft records.

Faisal Rahman had earlier filed an FIR at Habeeb Nagar Police Station after his vehicle was stolen in January. Despite the complaint, there had been no major breakthrough in the case for weeks.

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The situation took an unexpected twist when Rahman received an e-challan for a traffic violation linked to the same vehicle.

“My vehicle was stolen 3 months ago, and an FIR has already been registered at Habeeb Nagar Police Station,” Rahman said in his X post.

What stood out, however, was the image attached to the challan. It showed a clear photograph of a man riding the bike without a helmet—potentially the person in possession of the stolen vehicle.

The e-challan revealed what the police could not in 90 days. It included a clear photo of the person riding the bike.

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Taking to X, Rahman tagged Hyderabad Traffic Police and Hyderabad City Police, urging authorities to act on the visual evidence and trace the accused.

“Today, I received a traffic challan for the same vehicle, and the image clearly shows the thief’s face,” Rahman said.

His post quickly went viral, drawing attention to the case and sparking debate online about gaps in system integration between traffic monitoring and crime databases. Many users pointed out that vehicles reported stolen should ideally be flagged automatically to prevent challans being issued to victims.

Following the social media escalation, Hyderabad Police initiated action. Officials verified CCTV footage and tracked down the vehicle, eventually locating the two-wheeler and detaining the rider.

The bike was recovered and brought to the police station, where further legal proceedings were initiated. Authorities are also investigating whether the person riding the vehicle was the original thief or someone who may have unknowingly purchased the stolen bike.

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Not an isolated case

This is not an isolated incident. Cases like this have come up before, where stolen vehicles continue to get traffic challans even after an FIR is filed. It points to a clear gap between traffic systems and police records.

The problem is part of a bigger issue in Hyderabad’s traffic monitoring system. According to a report, by Times of India, Officials say the city has been trying to improve road safety using advanced cameras and digital tools. However, the same system is now facing criticism for issuing a large number of wrong challans.

Data shows that in just the first 10 months of 2025, Hyderabad traffic police issued more than 36,000 “erroneous” challans. At the same time, over 11,000 and 5,000 complaints were recorded by the Cyberabad and Rachakonda police respectively.

As per the officials, the main reason is the automatic number plate recognition system. The cameras that detect traffic violations and the ones that read number plates do not always work together properly. This can lead to mismatches between the vehicle and the number plate captured.

In some cases, challans have even been issued to vehicles that were in completely different parts of the city. Errors also happen when number plates are unclear, damaged, or use similar looking characters like 8 and B.

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Officials also say that the same offence is sometimes recorded by multiple cameras, which leads to duplicate challans. These mistakes not only trouble citizens but also increase the workload for police staff who have to manually verify and correct them.

While authorities say technology is important for managing traffic, they also agree that accuracy needs to improve. Steps are being taken to strengthen manual checks, fix camera calibration, and make it easier for people to dispute wrong challans online.

The incident highlights both sides of the system. While technology helped identify a suspect in this case, it also exposed the gaps that still need to be fixed.