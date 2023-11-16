Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty become grandparents again; Rohan-Aparna welcome baby boy

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty have become grandparents for the third time. Their son Rohan Murthy and daughter-in-law Aparna Krishnan welcomed a baby boy on November 10 in Bengaluru. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty also have two granddaughters-- Krishna Sunak and Anoushka Sunak, the daughters of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty.

Both the mother as well as the son are healthy. The baby has been named Ekagrah, which means unwavering focus and concentration in Sanskrit, Moneycontrol reported. The Murty family was reportedly inspired by Arjuna's unwavering concentration in the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

Murty has a PhD in Computer Science from Harvard University and is a computer scientist-turned-entrepreneur. He also has an undergraduate degree in Computer Science from Cornell University. The subject of his PhD thesis was opportunistic wire networks that work by continually seeking and using underused portions of the spectrum.

Rohan Murty is also the founder of the US-based software development firm Soroco, which helps convert data into meaningful information that helps organisations address broken work patterns across teams. Not only this, he also founded the Murty Classical Library of India which is a continuation of the Clay Sanskrit Library Project headed by American Sanskrit scholar Sheldon Pollock.

Aparna Krishnan is the daughter of retired Indian Navy officer Commander KR Krishnan and a former SBI employee Savithri Krishnan. She did her early schooling in India and went to Canada for high school education after getting a scholarship at the United World College.

She did her undergraduation in Economics from the US' Dartmouth College and worked with McKinsey and Sequoia Capital in India. Krishnan was General Manager of Operations at Soroco for around four years. She is leading Murty Media at present. Murty Media has produced Story Time with Sudha Amma, a series of shows on YouTube adapted from Sudha Murty's books.

In December 2019, Rohan Murty got married to Aparna Krishnan in a simple ceremony in Bengaluru. The wedding was attended by family members and close relatives. Rohan and Aparna met each other in 2016 through a friend and kept meeting often since and the two decided to get married, according to a close friend.

Rohan was previously married to Lakshmi Venu, the daughter of TVS Motors chairman Venu Srinivasan and Mallika Srinavasan. The couple got married in 2011 and got separated in 2013. The two were granted a divorce in October 2015.

