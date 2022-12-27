Narayana Murthy used to reach Infosys office at 6:20 am every day; here’s why

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy firmly believes in the value of time management and setting an example for others. For years, he would arrive at his office at 6:20 in the morning and work until 8 or 9 o'clock at night. In an interview with Moneycontrol, the 76-year-old Murthy discussed his time spent creating Infosys and how it prevented him from spending enough time with his two children.



When the interviewer mentioned "legendary stories" about Narayana Murthy arriving at the Infosys campus at 7 a.m., he gently corrected him. "6:20 a.m.," Narayana Murthy said.



He stated that arriving at the Infosys campus early in the morning was a habit he maintained until his retirement in 2011.



Murthy previously stated that his punctuality “sent an indelible message to youngsters about reaching office on time.”



He acknowledged during the interview that creating Infosys required sacrifice, and that spending time with his two children, Rohan and Akshata, was the most crucial thing he had to give up.



“I think entrepreneurship is about daring. It's about courage. It's about sacrifice. It's about deferred gratification,” said Narayana Murthy. “The real losers in some sense are our children, both Akshata and Rohan. The reality is that I couldn't spend any time with them. They were looked after entirely by Sudha.”



“All their credentials, all their accomplishments, their PhD, their Stanford education, everything is due to her,” added Murthy.



In 1981, Narayana Murthy founded Infosys with a Rs 10,000 loan from his wife. Currently, the software giant employs more than 3.35 lakh people and has a market capitalization of about $80 billion.