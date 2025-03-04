'Need a second job. URGENT!': Redditor earning Rs 82,000 pm, says 9-6 job salary insufficient to run a family

Due to the rising cost of living in India, incurring day-to-day expenses can prove to be a bit tight on your pockets with the base pay staying stagnant. One such person facing a similar issue shared his ordeal on social media, where he explained how his salary from a mere 9-6 job wasn't sufficient to run the household.

Sharing his case on the anonymous sharing platform, Reddit, he wrote, "I need a second job, URGENT!!!"

The user majha-pb-kh says that his 9-6 job earned him Rs 82,000 per month, but it wasn't sufficient as he had a huge chunk of home loan to pay, besides running a family.

Emphasising the need to earn some extra money, he says, "I am looking for ideas via which I can generate some extra income."

He then goes on to elaborate on his daily routine and his added skills, "I return home at around 7pm and then help my wife in the kitchen. I get freed up after having dinner at around 8:30pm and I got to sleep by 11pm at max. I am good at public speaking, customer service, designing via Canva and PowerPoint, usually read history and literature to learn more about them."

Requesting the fellow users, he asks, "Can you all please guide me as to what I can do that fits my schedule and I can earn a little more like 15-20k rupees a month?"

Fellow Redditors then pitched in, giving ideas as to how he could upskill and what other extra things he could pick up to earn some extra bucks.

Taking note of his public speaking skills, one user commented, "Start some YouTube channel. Or you can also freelance; some get paid really well."

A second user suggested, "Try freelancing on Upwork. Create a profile for your skill set, search for jobs that pay minimum $10-12 per hour and do it whenever you can within a week. Enough for extra income."

Another user said, "More than second job you need more of a side hustle that generates some extra income as your current schedule might now allow a second job. There are ways to generate online income which is not a get rich quick scheme but needs effort. I am working too on some internet businesses generating extra money. We can connect if you want to."