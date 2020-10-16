NEET 2020 result declared at ntaneet.nic.in; check out all details

NEET 2020 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency or NTA has declared the NEET 2020 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of NEET i.e. ntaneet.nic.in. The students can also download their scorecards from the official NTA website. The NEET 2020 exam was conducted on September 13, 2020, after being delayed several times due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The NTA will now prepare the All India Ranking of the students based on their scores. Based on their scores, the students will then appear for counselling to secure a seat in medical college. Though the answer key of all the questions was released on September 26, the NTA will now release the final answer key on its official website -- ntaneet.nic.in.

4.14 PM: "NTA is announcing the results of NEETUG 2020 today. I wish all the best to the candidates," says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank.

I wish all the best to the candidates. #NEETResult2020 #NEETRESULTS Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 16, 2020

4.10 PM: NEET result 2020: How to check

Step 1. Visit NTA's official website--ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the "NEET exam result" link

Step 3. Log in with your credentials

Step 4. Click on the submit option

Step 5. Download the result and take a print out of it

4.09 PM: NEET 2019 result: Reservation of seats in government medical colleges

SC candidates: 15 per cent seats

ST candidates: 7.5 per cent seats

OBC candidates: 27 per cent seats

Economically Weaker Sections: 10 per cent seats

4.08 PM: NEET 2019 Counselling Critaria: Post the announcement of the NEET result, the selected candidates will be able to participate in the counselling. The NTA will forward the list of successful candidates to DG of Health Services, medical examination cell of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The counselling will be done by the ministry.

4.06PM: The NEET examination is mandatory for students aspiring to study medicine and related fields in India or abroad. To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, general category candidates need to obtain minimum of 50 perentile marks in NEET. For those from the reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile.

4.05 PM: As per several reports and expert opinions, the NEET cut-off is expected to be higher than last year. The NTA can, however, consider a relaxation in the criteria due to COVID-19 pandemic. General category candidates need to score 50 percentile or above for qualifying the exam whereas SC, ST and OBC candidates require 40 percentile to qualify NEET exams. The Unreserved PH category needs 45 percentile to make it. The cut-off depends on the number of candidates who appeared for the exam and the difficulty level of the paper.

