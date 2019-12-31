NEET PG 2020 Admit Card released: Here's how to download hall ticket from nbe.edu.in

The NEET PG entrance exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for admission into all MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses. The NEET PG entrance exam 2020 will take place on January 5, 2020. The admit card of NEET PG 2020 has been released on Tuesday.

The candidates appearing for the NEET PG entrance exam 2020 will be able to download their hall tickets today. The admit cards are available on the official website of NEET PG: https://www.nbe.edu.in/. The admit cards won't be delivered by post as the NBE is going to release them via online mode only. The candidates have to download and take a printout of the hall ticket for future use.

Steps for downloading NEET PG 2020 Admit Card online

Step 1: Visit the official NBE website: https://nbe.edu.in/.

Step 2: Click on the link for 'Admit Card' or simply go to the 'Login' option

Step 3: Enter your login ID and password created at the time of registration

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

Documents needed at the exam centre

The admit card is an extremely important document at the exam centre. However, there are some other documents that you need to carry apart from your admit card. According to the notification regarding the NEET PG 2020 entrance exam admit card published on the official NBE website, the candidates will have to bring authorised photo IDs like PAN card, voters' ID card, driving license, passport or Aadhaar card to the examination hall. The documents must be original. Apart from this, candidates will also needs to submit a photocopy of the permanent/ provisional SMC/MCI registration.