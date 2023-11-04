Nepal earthquake: Jajarkot Deputy Mayor among 129 dead after 6.4 magnitude quake, rescue operations on

Around 129 people, including Jajarkot Deputy Mayor, have died and more than 150 people were injured in the Jajarkot and Rukum districts of Western Nepal after a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the northwestern districts of Nepal late on Friday night, according to state-run Nepal Television.

The National Earthquake Measurement Centre said the epicentre was located at the Lamidanda area in Jajarkot district, which is about 150 km from the captial city of Kathmandu. The earthquake's impact shook Delhi and adjoining states.

A local official in Jajarkot said at least 34 people had been killed in the district, while 35 deaths were reported in Rukum West district, Reuters reported quoting police officials. A total of 30 injured individuals have been taken to the local hospital.

Videos and images on social media showed locals digging deep through rubble in the dark to dig out survivors as many homes and buildings collapsed due to the string tremors. The toll is expected to rise, Jajarkot district chief Suresh Sunar was quoted by AFP news agency.

Nepal Earthquake | Visuals from Jajarkot that has been ravaged by the earthquake that struck last night.



Bheri Hospital, Kohalpur Medical College, Nepalgunj military hospital and Police Hospital have been made dedicated hospital for the earthquake-affected. All heli-operators…

The Prime Minister's Office of Nepal has said all three security agencies in the country have been mobilised for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured. The home ministry said reports of injuries and property damage are coming from other districts too, including Dailekh, Salyan, and Rolpa districts.

PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed his sorrow following the quake. “Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured,” the tweet read.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ leaves for earthquake-affected areas of the country.



(Pics Source: Nepal officials)

Effects in India

Friday's earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Patna, Katihar, Motihari, and several other districts in Bihar along the Indo-Nepal border.

Nepal is situated in a geologically active region, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, forming the Himalayas and making earthquakes a frequent occurrence. In 2015, a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake claimed the lives of around 9,000 people and caused significant damage to around 1 million structures.

On October 3 this year, a series of earthquakes struck Nepal in quick succession, with the strongest being of magnitude 6.2.



A year back, in November 2022, six people were killed after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Doti district. It was among a series of quakes that jolted the country.

