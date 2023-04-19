Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel brought to AIIMS Delhi for treatment

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel who was admitted in a hospital in Kathmandu after he complained of a chest problem has now been flown to New Delhi for treatment. President Paudel will undergo advanced treatment for chest and abdominal problems at the premier government hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

In the meantime, Vice President Ram Sahaya Yadav will stand in for Paudel, according to presidential spokesperson Sagar Acharya.

Paudel, 78, spent five days this month in the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Kathmandu, after he complained of a chest problem. He was then taken to the hospital yet again on Tuesday after the same complaints.

The doctors in Nepal and family members decided that he should be sent to AIIMS for “better and advanced treatment”, as per TUTH spokesperson, Baikuntha Thapaliya who told Reuters.

Paudel’s aide, Kiran Pokhrel, said that he was brought to Delhi by an air ambulance on Wednesday morning. It is a frequent practice among Nepali politicians as well as citizens to travel to India for better medical facilities.

Ram Chandra Paudel, a senior leader of the Nepali Congress party was elected as the nation’s third president amid a political crisis in the ruling coalition that split soon after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal supported Paudel - an opposition candidate - for the post.

