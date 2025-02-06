'Never helping anyone again': New Swiggy scam surfaces as customer loses Rs 10K to delivery agent's fake accident story

A new Swiggy scam is surfacing, where delivery partners pretend to be injured and ask customers for money to visit the hospital. In a similar scam, a customer claimed he was defrauded of Rs 10,000 by a delivery agent posing as an accident victim.

Ankur, an X user (@kur_ankur), shared his harrowing experience online. In a series of posts, Ankur recounted, "I reported a fraudulent activity by Swiggy delivery agent - Order ID - 196321527736748, on 20th Jan, 2025... It's been more than 2 weeks now & I haven't received anything from Swiggy."

The agent, identified as "Rohit Saxena," allegedly approached the customer under distressing circumstances, claiming he had met with an accident while on duty and needed urgent financial assistance for medical treatment.

According to Ankur, "Rohit, the delivery agent, told me he met with an accident while on duty (he seemed injured with legs bleeding)." The agent pleaded for financial help, claiming Swiggy's insurance would take a week to process. "Out of kindness and to support him, I decided to provide the requested amount," Ankur added.

However, suspicion grew when "Rohit" requested additional funds soon after. "Within an hour he called me to ask for more money stating the treatment cost is around ₹22,000/- INR," Ankur noted.

Alarmed, Ankur contacted Swiggy but was met with vague reassurances. Swiggy's response read, "We've flagged the issue you raised to our team. They're on the case and will be looking into it as soon as possible."

The situation worsened as Ankur dug deeper. "The name on the Paytm account used for the transaction was 'Udit Kumar Singh,' which was given by 'Rohit'. I made the transaction at the time, not paying attention to the name mismatch, as it was an emergency situation," he explained. Through online research, Ankur discovered multiple reports of similar fraudulent incidents involving Swiggy agents, particularly in the Delhi NCR region.

One Reddit user shared, "The Swiggy guy after delivering my order started crying profusely and told me he met with an accident... I gave him 5000 and he left." Another recounted, "Now after an hour I got a call from him again that it is a fracture and the hospital is asking for 9K." These stories mirrored Ankur's experience, suggesting a broader, more organized scam targeting Swiggy customers.

Ankur further noted, "I was able to find the picture of the delivery agent on these threads and can confirm it is the same person who was my delivery agent - 'Rohit Saxena' and who SCAMMED me." Shockingly, he added, "We have clear identification of the scammer and additional proof that he has been working as an agent in Swiggy for more than a year (or as per the comments in the Reddit threads - he might be working more than 3 years)."

(12/n)

1. Link 1 - Scam reported almost a year back - https://t.co/AjgD3cSKyt

2. Link 2 - Scammed reported 18 days ago - https://t.co/JuqRV6QXig

3. Link 3 - Picture of the Scammer, found in the thread Link 1 - https://t.co/BEeF0eLbNQ pic.twitter.com/c0qBLIEXLQ — Ankur (@kur_ankur) February 5, 2025

He then shared an email response from Swiggy: "We've flagged the issue you raised with our team. They're on the case and will be looking into it as soon as possible. Our goal is to have this sorted out for you as swiftly as we can.

I understand how important this is, so I wanted to reassure you that we're committed to getting things back on track. In terms of timing, we're aiming to have a resolution within the next 48 hours."

To this Ankur expressed his frustration, "It shakes my trust, not only in individuals but in humanity itself - not helping anyone again."

Any further action on the incident is still awaited by the company.