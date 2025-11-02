'New money, no manners': Entrepreneur reveals why Indians are being quietly blacklisted abroad

What happens when new money meets no manners? According to entrepreneur Manish Wahie, a rising class of aggressive, entitled Indian travellers is eroding the country’s global image—one airport, one flight, and one bad impression at a time.

Wahie, Managing Partner at iSquare Projects and a long-time resident of Almaty, Kazakhstan, says that across countries, Indian behaviour abroad is being quietly but sharply judged. And the problem, he warns, is only getting worse.

“People have started judging us the moment we walk in,” he said. “They look at how we speak, how we dress, how we behave. And when that judgment begins, it’s never a good thing.”

Wahie believes the core of this shift lies in two forces: aggression and new money. “Aggression is rising in our society. And now it’s spilling outside India,” he said. “Add sudden wealth to that, and you get people who believe they can do anything the moment they step out of the country.”

He recalled a disturbing incident onboard a foreign airline. “A group of Indian passengers—distributors of a reputed company—spread a bedsheet near the emergency exit and started gambling with playing cards. I asked them, would you ever do this on an Indian flight? They replied, ‘We’re on holiday, we’re entitled to fun.’”

Wahie was blunt: “They don’t realise what kind of impression they’re creating. The air hostess had already asked them twice to stop. Everyone was watching. It was embarrassing.”

He said many local Indian communities abroad are aware of the problem and even discuss how to stop it. “Our consulates know these things too. These issues leave a mark, and the diplomatic system feels the ripple effects.”

Wahie suggests a simple fix: “At check-in, hand out a one-page leaflet with basic do’s and don’ts—in English and the destination’s language. It doesn’t cost much. But it could save our reputation.”

He believes many of these travellers mistake loudness and indulgence for freedom. “They think this is what success looks like. But freedom isn’t doing whatever you want. It’s knowing where you are and how to carry yourself.”

His warning comes with urgency. “We want to be seen as smart, capable, successful. Indians are building great businesses globally. But if this behaviour continues, it will get harder for everyone.”