New Motor Vehicle Act: Delhi sees three-fold rush at pollution checking centres

Number of vehicles turning up at pollution checking centres across Delhi for PUC (pollution under check) certificates has increased after the implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act. There has been a three-fold increase in the first three days since the new rule came into force on September 1, a Transport Department official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, around 1.25 lakh vehicles turned up for pollution checks at around 950 centres from September 1-3 and more than 84,000 'pollution under check' (PUC) certificates were issued during the period.

Under the new Motor Act, the violation of PUC norm invites a penalty of Rs 10,000. Previously it was Rs 1,000 on the first violation and Rs 2,000 the second time. The rule stated that PUC tests are mandatory in Delhi after every three months.

Also Read: Motor Vehicles Act: From drunk driving to speeding; here's a list of change in penalties

"It seems that the enhanced amount of penalty has instilled the fear of the law in people. Earlier, they avoided the test even after expiry of the certificates as the fine amount was less," the official said.

Previously, the number of vehicles turning up for PUC tests were around 10,000 to 12,000 per day, which has increased significantly to 35,000 to 40,000 vehicles per day.

Also Read: Infographic: Motor Vehicles Act takes effect from September 1; Know all new fines on various traffic violations

What is a PUC test?

In the Pollution Under Control (PUC) test, vehicles are checked for emissions of smoke, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and other air pollutants. Based on the test, a PUC certificate is issued to certify that the vehicle meets emission and pollution control norms.

What are the fees for pollution checking?

Petrol / CNG / LPG vehicle

Two and Three Wheeler: Rs 60

Four Wheeler: Rs 80

Diesel vehicle: Rs 100

What is the penalty for not having the pollution certificate?

A vehicle, not carrying a valid PUC Certificate is liable to be prosecuted under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The violation of PUC norm invites a penalty of Rs 10,000.

Where should one get vehicle pollution level checked?

Computerised facilities for checking of pollution levels and issue of PUC Certificates (to vehicles meeting emission standards) are available at many petrol pumps/workshops. These authorised Pollution Checking Centres are available across the country.

When does a vehicle require a PUC Certificate?

After the expiry period of one year from the date of first registration, every motor vehicle is required to carry a valid PUC certificate and subsequently after every six months.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar