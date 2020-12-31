New Year 2021 Wishes, Whatsapp Status, Facebook Greetings, Quotes, Happy New Year Images

Months after complaining about the dreadful year that brought the most unexpected and bizarre things like the coronavirus pandemic into our lives, this year has finally come to a close.

As we enter a new year, the welcome of 2021 won't be the same as in the past with grand celebrations and soirees but rather a quiet one with several restrictions being imposed around the world in view of the pandemic. Nevertheless, let's not lose hope yet, 2021 just might turn things around.

Many of us are away from friends and family but doesn't distance make the heart grow fonder? We have compiled a list of Happy New Year 2021 messages, quotes and wishes for your loved ones, so no matter if you're afar, share the love and hope for the next year to be a better one.

Here are some greetings, messages and quotes that you can share with your friends and family.

- On this New Year, I wish that you have a superb January, a dazzling February, a Peaceful March, an anxiety-free April, a sensational May, and joy that keeps going from June to November, and then round off with an upbeat December.

- This year may we continue to share the genuine friendship that adds happiness and warmth to even the most mundane days.

- Best friendships are the ones that don't fade away no matter what. They grow old and make life worth living when things go wrong. Thanks, mate for everything. Have a blessed new year!

- Wave goodbye to the old and embrace the new full of hope, dream, and ambition. Wishing you a happy new year full of happiness!

- As we step into another year I'd like to thank you for lifting me up every time when I am down and encouraging me to move forward. Have a beautiful year!

- May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and many new inspirations to your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.

- Forget the shortcomings of the previous year and embrace this fresh start with utmost zeal. Happy new year!

- May all failures, sorrow, and troubles stay behind in the passing year. And may they leave a lot of room in your life for laughter and happiness. Happy New Year, my love!

You can also use social media applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and more to send GIFs, stickers and images for wishing each other a happy new year.

Many social media platforms like Hike have already rolled out their own Happy new year 2021 stickers. WhatsApp has stayed out and not introduced any special New Year sticker for 2021. So, if you want to send Happy New Year 2021 stickers to your loved ones, you will have to download third-party sticker packs from Google Play Store or create your own custom stickers.

