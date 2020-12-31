New Year's Eve 2021 Google Doodle: Google begins 2021 countdown with a fun doodle and lot of confettis

Google Doodle today: As 2021 is all set to kick in, all of us prepare to bid adieu to 2020, a year that has been challenging in so many ways. The New Year's Eve is celebrated on December 31. People welcome the New Year with parties and celebrations with family and friends. That, however, will not be possible due to the pandemic. Google has wished its users on New Year's Eve using an innovative doodle and has also dropped a message.

The Google doodle this time is an old school bird house which says 2020 and other letters of the Google logo have been decorated with fairy lights. Google has upped its game with this New Year's Eve doodle. When you click on today's doodle, it redirects you to a different webpage which has an animated confetti cone that pops up on a click and confetti shows up all over the page.

The New Year's Eve message by Google reads, "It's been a cuckoo year, but 2020's clock is ticking. The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight a New Year will spread its wings!"

Countries like Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati will be the first ones to welcome 2021. Nations like New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Australia will then welcome the New Year 2021. Bakers Island located in the central Pacific Ocean and American Samoa will be the last ones to celebrate the onset of 2021.

From using animated animals to utilising popular online games, Google has done it all in its past New Year doodles.

