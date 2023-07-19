New York: Nita Ambani-backed 'Early Buddhist Art in India' makes it to The Met

Businesswoman Nita Ambani-backed exhibition ‘Tree & Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 BCE–400 CE’ will be showcased at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) from July 21 onwards. More than 125 objects, highlighting the origins of Buddhist art, and dating from 200 BCE to 400 CE will be on display, with the exhibition presenting a series of evocative and interlocking themes to reveal both the pre-Buddhist origins of figurative sculpture in India.

The exhibition, made possible through support from Reliance Industries Limited and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, an Indian philanthropic organisation, will run from July 21 to November 13, 2023, at The Met. Nita Ambani was named an Honorary Trustee of The Met in 2019, becoming the first Indian person on the museum’s board of trustees.

"I come from India, the land of the Buddha, and it is a huge honour for me to support ‘Tree & Serpent’ through Reliance Foundation’s partnership with The Met," said Nita Ambani.

She further added, "With the ‘Tree & Serpent,’ we take immense pride in showcasing the deep-rooted connection between Buddhism and India. The teachings of Buddha are entwined with Indian ethos and continue to shape global thought. I hope people from around the world come and enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience."

A special preview to celebrate the opening of the exhibition was held at the prestigious museum on Monday. The preview was attended by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, Nita Ambani, and other prominent members of the diaspora and American community.

Tree & Serpent reveals both the pre-Buddhist origins of figurative sculpture in India and the early narrative traditions that were central to this formative moment in early Indian art. According to an official statement, the exhibition transports visitors into the world of early Buddhist imagery such as the titular ‘tree’ and ‘snake’, named after two primary motifs in Buddhist art – the sacred bodhi tree and the protective snake.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded in 1870 by a group of American citizens— businessmen and financiers as well as leading artists and thinkers of the day—who wanted to create a museum to bring art and art education to the American people. Today, The Met displays tens of thousands of objects covering 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy.

