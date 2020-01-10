NIFT 2020 Admit Card released on official website nift.ac.in

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the NIFT 2020 admit card on their official website. The candidates who have registered for the NIFT exam between October 23, 2019 to January 4, 2020 are suggested to check nift.ac.in for downloading their admit cards. The admit cards are available from 2pm today.

Entrance exams for the undergraduate as well as the post graduate courses will be conducted on Sunday, January 19, 2020. The result of the written exam is expected in February-March 2020. After this, the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a situation test, GD/PI round in April or May 2020 and the final list of eligible candidates for admission is expected in the end of May/June.

Here's how to download the NIFT 2020 Admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official NIFT website: nift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'NIFT 2020 Admit Card' link

Step 3: You have to enter your login details, i.e, application number, application ID and category

Step 4: The NIFT 2020 Admit Card will appear

Step 5: Download soft copy/PDF and take a printout for future use

Also read: UPSC NDA Exams 2020 notification: Online applications begin; here's how to apply

Also read: IIT Delhi to launch online certificate courses this year, says Director V. Ramgopal Rao