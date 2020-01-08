UPSC NDA Exams 2020 notification: Online applications begin; here's how to apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notice for the National Defence Academy as well as the Naval Academy exam (I) 2020. Apart from this, the online application form of the NDA 2020 exam has been released on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. The candidates wanting to appear for this exam can visit the official UPSC website. Through this exam, the candidates can get admission into the National Defence Academy through which they can make a career in the Indian Armed Forces. The exam is conducted by UPSC in two phases in April and November.

The last date to apply for this exam is January 28, 2020 till 6pm. The NDA1 examination will be conducted on April 19, 2020 and the NDA2 examination will be conducted on September 6,2020. The number of vacancies to be filled via this exam is around 418. The vacancies to be filled include 370 vacancies with the National Defence Academy and 48 vacancies in the Naval Academy.

In order to be able to apply for the Army wing of the NDA, the candidate should have passed 12th exams from a recognized board of education. To apply for the Air Force and Naval wings of the NDA, the candidates must have Mathematics and Physics as main subjects in Class 12th.

In order to apply online, the candidates need to visit upsconline.nic.in and follow the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC: upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC' link

Step 3: After this, you have to choose the 'Part I' option

Step 4: Click on the part you have to apply for and then the instructions for filling the online application will appear

Step 5: Select the 'Yes' option and proceed to fill in the application form

Step 6: After filling the form, click on 'continue' and save the registration number for registering for Part 2

Step 7: After filing Part 2, you can pay the application fee using online mode or offline challan

Step 8: Take a printout of the application form for future use

Also read: IIT Delhi to launch online certificate courses this year, says Director V. Ramgopal Rao