No more digital payments on Uber auto, but does UPI payment work? All you need to know

Uber India has updated its service model for auto rickshaws in the country by moving to a subscription-based model. This means that 100 per cent of the customers' payments will go to the auto driver as Uber will not be getting a commission. One of the significant changes that have come in with the subscription-based model is that, effective February 18, all Uber auto rides are cash-only.

The new model

According to Uber India, while the app will help users find nearby auto rickshaws, it will not be responsible for the service. "Drivers operate independently and Uber’s role is limited to connecting riders with drivers... No trip level commission is charged to drivers. Uber only provides the platform," the ride-hailing start-up stated.

As a result, Uber credits and promotions cannot be used for auto trips. "Ensure Uber credits are turned off before booking," Uber India said, adding that "no trip-level commission will be charged to drivers".

Further Uber will not levy any cancellation charges. Uber suggests a fare, but the final amount is decided by the driver and the user. Hence, Uber will not be involved in fare-related disputes between riders and drivers.

What does this mean for customers?

With the move, Uber has also made auto rides cash-only for customers. As a result, "digital payment methods like credit/debit cards/ integrated UPI payments through Uber app or Uber credits cannot be used. This ensures that 100% of your payments for the trip go directly to the driver".

But can customers use UPI to pay?

Yes, directly to the driver's UPI id.

What about safety concerns?

While Uber has said that it provides only a platform to connect the users with auto rickshaws, the company will be responsible to address any safety concerns of the customers.

