Delhi man's experiment reveals issues with Uber's pricing; fares impacted by device, battery

In a surprising revelation, a Delhi-based individual has uncovered intriguing insights into Uber's pricing algorithm, suggesting that fare estimates may vary based on the user’s smartphone type and battery level. This finding has sparked widespread discussions about the transparency of ride-hailing platforms.

Rishabh Singh conducted an experiment to test the app's pricing mechanism by using both iOS and Android devices. His findings revealed that iPhone users were being quoted higher fares compared to Android users for the same route and timing. Additionally, he noticed that fares tended to increase when the phone's battery level was low, a phenomenon that has been speculated upon in the past.

Related Articles

The Curious Case of Uber Fare Discrepancies:

Platform and Battery Impact



Ride-hailing platforms like Uber have revolutionized transportation, but recent observations raise questions about the transparency of their pricing algorithms.

In this post, I’ll dive into two surprising… pic.twitter.com/nlQCM0Z49B — Rishabh Singh (@merishabh_singh) January 18, 2025

How the experiment was conducted

The individual requested rides simultaneously from an Android phone and an iPhone, keeping all other conditions constant, such as route, pickup point, and time. The results showed that the fare for iPhone users was consistently higher. In another test, he observed that when the battery level was critically low, the quoted fare surged further, implying that the app might leverage the urgency of users in such scenarios.

These insights highlight potential algorithmic biases, raising questions about whether Uber’s pricing is influenced by user data, such as device type or battery status.

Public reaction and ethical concerns

The findings have sparked a debate on social media, with many users expressing frustration over what they perceive as discriminatory practices. Some defended Uber, stating that dynamic pricing is common in tech platforms and is designed to balance supply and demand. Others, however, called for greater transparency and questioned the ethics of using personal device information for fare calculations.

This isn’t the first time Uber’s pricing mechanism has come under scrutiny. The ride-hailing giant has previously faced criticism for surge pricing during peak hours or in high-demand areas. However, the implications of device-specific or battery-specific pricing could further erode user trust.

Uber’s statement and industry implications

Uber has not officially commented on the recent findings, but the company has previously stated that its pricing algorithm takes into account factors like demand, traffic, and trip distance. Whether device-specific data or battery levels are factored in remains unconfirmed.

The issue of differential pricing is not unprecedented. In December 2024, the Union Consumer Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi, ordered a comprehensive investigation by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) into similar disparities reported between Android and iOS users. The probe aims to determine whether such practices constitute unfair trade practices and to ensure consumer rights are upheld.

Consumer rights advocates have raised questions about the ethical implications of device-based pricing. Former Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh commented on the matter, stating, "This is clearly discriminatory and a dark pattern kind of unfair trading practice as your device data is being used against you without your express consent."

As algorithms play an increasingly central role in everyday services, the need for transparent and fair practices becomes ever more critical. This revelation has reignited discussions on the ethical use of technology and the responsibility of companies to ensure fair treatment of their customers.