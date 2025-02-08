'No potholes in roads but road is in potholes': US returnee’s brutal Reddit rant on India goes viral

After spending 10 years in the U.S., a Reddit user’s return to India has been anything but smooth. Sharing a blunt account of life back home, the user, who goes by the username Suspicious-Ad1320, detailed an unsettling series of observations under the subreddit r/India that have since gone viral. From air pollution to chaotic driving and widespread corruption, the post pulls no punches in calling out India’s systemic issues.

“I’ve been in India for over a year now,” the author begins. “I had to move back when my H1B visa expired at the end of the six-year period, and I was laid off with no time left on my visa.”

The adjustment back has been anything but easy. “Air pollution. I have developed breathing issues now,” the author notes, adding, “There’s dust everywhere. People spitting and urinating on streets.”

Daily life is marked by what the author calls a lack of civic sense and discipline. “When an elevator door opens, people rush to enter instead of waiting for those inside to come out,” the post continues.

The author also slams poor driving etiquette and disregard for pedestrian safety. “People break traffic rules all the time, really unsafe driving. No regard for pedestrians crossing the street.”

What stands out most is the author’s criticism of the societal normalization of these issues. “When you raise these serious issues, you are labeled as a deshdrohi or told to get used to it,” the post laments.

The rant didn’t stop at civic behaviour. The author's direct aim was to target the government. “A corrupt government scamming the local population for lakhs of crores of rupees and focusing on 16th-century issues like Hindu-Muslim instead of doing anything to develop India,” the post reads.

Several users chimed in with pointed reactions, echoing the frustration expressed in the original post. One commenter wrote, “In a few words – No civic sense.”

Another added, “The truth is, Indians in India don’t realise how bad of a system we’ve got. We have normalised having all of these so badly that we don’t even see what’s wrong. Edit: I do love India and there’s no place like home but being an Ostrich with your head in the sand doesn’t really solve our problems. The first step to fixing a problem is recognising that a problem exists.”

For many, the post struck a chord—highlighting everyday frustrations most have come to accept as part of life in India.