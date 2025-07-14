'No potholes on roads, clean air': After visiting Kuala Lumpur, Indian tourist laments lack of civic sense in India

An Indian tourist recently shared his honest experience of visiting Kuala Lumpur in a Reddit post. In this post, the tourist said that the vacation to Kuala Lumpur was unplanned.

He also mentioned that he suddenly started to feel bad for the foreigners who visit India for vacations and NRIs who have to visit the country for reasons other than tourism. He also lamented the lack of civic sense in India and how Indians have very low expectations from their government.

"We went on an unplanned vacation to Malaysia after cancelling our Vietnam trip due to heavy rains, and to be frank, had very low expectations. We landed in Kuala Lumpur and God oh my, I have always advocated against the idea of Indians settling abroad but suddenly I felt bad for those foreigners who visit India for vacations or the NRIs who have to return to India due to various reasons," the user wrote in his post.

The user also mentioned how Kuala Lumpur looked well-planned and organised compared to India and that people were also very helpful towards the tourists.

"The KL city looked very well planned and organised, no potholes on roads, no politicians photo or banners, cleanliness everywhere, top class civic sense, great quality of life, clean air and helpful people. I'm ashamed because we have kind of given up on our government bodies and maintain very low expectations. "

Read full Reddit post here

What social media users had to say

The post garnered significant traction on Reddit, with some users backing the user's claims and others even giving their own recommendations.

" KL is supposed to be one of the more chaotic cities. You should visit Tokyo to get a sense of what clean means, even with a large population burden," a user wrote.

" KL is a world class city, easily one of the best in Asia. Indian cities shouldn’t be compared with it. We are easily 30 years behind," a second user noted.

" Visited Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ho Chi Minh, Da Nang on a 1.5 months backpacking trip in 2022. The only thing that is better in some Indian cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi is the employment opportunities compared to some other SE Asian cities (please exclude SG and HK). But in all other cases they are miles ahead," a Redditor commented.

"Even Srilanka is more cleaner than India. They have corruption too and had civil war, economic crisis and political crisis, yet their cities don't look like a dump like ours," a fourth user commented.