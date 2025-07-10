'Inhumane, criminal-like': Indian tourist alleges inhumane treatment by Russian authorities

A group of Indian tourists faced a nightmare experience after being detained by immigration officials in Moscow for three days, with no explanation and minimal communication. One of the travellers, Amit Tanwar, has shared the harrowing details of the ordeal, calling the treatment "inhumane" and "criminal-like."

Tanwar, who was part of a group of 13 Indian tourists, landed in Moscow on July 8. But instead of beginning their trip, they were stopped at the airport and taken aside by immigration officers. What followed was a three-day period of detention, confusion, and fear—without any clear reason being given.

“There was no communication in English or Hindi. All instructions were in Russian. We had no idea what was happening to us,” Tanwar said in a detailed post on Instagram.

The group was held in a cramped, locked room along with other detainees. Food was limited to rice, boiled vegetables, and a small bottle of water twice a day. Tanwar said there was no proper explanation for why they were being held, and no access to consular support or legal help.

He recalled that immigration authorities thoroughly searched their phones—including their photo galleries, Google search history, and YouTube activity—as well as their travel documents, itineraries, and cash. The screening process lasted around 10 to 15 minutes for each person.

After hours of uncertainty, the group was informed—again, only in Russian—that they would be deported. They were moved to another overcrowded holding room, where other detainees told them they had already been there for two to three days.

“They treated us like criminals. We were trapped in a tiny locked room without basic facilities. We felt powerless and deeply embarrassed,” Tanwar said, adding that at no point were they clearly told what rules they had violated.

The group was eventually deported through Baku, Azerbaijan. Tanwar said the authorities did not allow them to book their own return tickets to India.

He returned to Mumbai in the early hours of July 10 and reunited with his family. But the mental toll of the incident remains. Tanwar has appealed to the Indian Embassy in Moscow and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure that Indian travellers are not subjected to similar treatment in the future.

He also fears that others in the group may still be stranded. “We don’t know who will be released and when—it could be two, three, or even five more days. We’re so afraid that we don’t even feel safe enough to complain. What if they detain us again?” he said.

Tanwar shared his experience in a post on Instagram, describing the ordeal in detail and urging authorities to take immediate action to protect Indian citizens from such incidents abroad