'No praise allowed': Sridhar Vembu bans public flattery from Zoho staff, calls it core to culture

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu revealed a striking leadership rule on Wednesday: no employee at the company is allowed to publicly praise him or any other leader—a practice he says has become a core part of Zoho’s internal culture.

“One long standing principle within the company is that no employee is allowed to praise the leadership, including me, in public,” Vembu posted on X. “We remind people of this rule periodically and it has become a core part of our culture.”

Vembu, known for building Zoho into one of India’s most successful SaaS firms while shunning outside investment, framed the policy around a deeper personal philosophy.

“The spiritual principle I have tried to follow in life is to let neither praise nor abuse get to me,” he wrote. “I don't read or watch videos about me. I am not that important to me and do not want to carry the burden of being important.”

He added that staying grounded comes from gratitude for existence itself. “I think of being alive and conscious, drawing breath, as the ultimate gift bestowed by the creator,” Vembu said, signing off with the Sanskrit term Satchitananda, meaning existence, consciousness, and bliss.

But the Zoho CEO made it clear that while praise is discouraged, criticism is welcome—especially when it comes to improving the company’s products.

“I do read critical feedback of our products or the company. They are important,” he wrote. “The fact that people take the time to tell us is a gift we must be thankful for.”

Vembu concluded that most ideas or products face indifference, and any reaction—especially criticism—is a sign of engagement worth valuing.