No, updating documents in Aadhaar is not mandatory

The Centre on Thursday clarified that the updation of supporting documents in the Aadhaar after ten years was not mandatory. It said some news reports have incorrectly reported that it has been made mandatory. "It is informed to ignore these reports and social media posts," the Ministry of Electronics & IT said, adding that it has encouraged people to update documents but has not made it mandatory.

The ministry said that during the past decade, the Aadhaar number has emerged as proof of identity of residents in India. Aadhaar number is being used for availing several government schemes and services. "Residents who had got their Aadhaar issued 10 years ago, and have never updated after that in these years, such Aadhaar number holders are encouraged to get their documents updated," it added.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has previously issued a press release underlining that it is urging and encouraging residents to keep their documents updated, the ministry said. The recently issued gazette notification also clearly mentions that residents 'may' do so on completion of every 10 years.

The Centre said that keeping the documents in Aadhaar updated helps in ease of living, better service delivery, and enables accurate authentication. The UIDAI has always encouraged residents to keep their documents updated, and the gazette notification is another step in that direction, it added.

Steps to update Aadhaar address online

1: Go to the Aadhaar self-service update portal and click on the 'proceed to update address' option

2: Log in using the Aadhaar number, registered mobile number, and OTP

3: Click on 'Proceed to Update Address' in case of valid address proof

4: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP'

5: Enter the OTP and login to the Aadhaar account

6: Enter the new address after selecting the 'update address via address proof' option.

7: Select the document type. Upload the scanned copy of the address proof and click on the 'Submit' button

8: A 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated and the update request is accepted.

Steps to update demographic details in Aadhaar card:

1: Log on to https://uidai.gov.in and click on 'update Aadhaar'. Click on 'update demographics data online'

2: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the captcha code shown. Enter OTP received on registered mobile

3: Now go to 'update demographic data'. Select the data fields from the menu and click on 'name'

4: A new tab will open. Input correct name (in English or in regional language) and upload valid document from computer or laptop or device. After entering captcha code, you will get OTP on the registered mobile number

5: Then make the payment of Rs 50 from various banking and credit card options.

