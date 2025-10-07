The Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 has been awarded to John Clarke of the University of California, Berkeley, Michel H. Devoret of Yale University and the University of California, Santa Barbara, and John M. Martinis of the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences recognised their pioneering contributions to the field with the award for their discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit, a monumental achievement in the quest to demonstrate quantum phenomena on a human scale.

For decades, a fundamental question in physics has been whether quantum mechanical effects, typically confined to atoms and subatomic particles, could be observed in larger, tangible systems.

The groundbreaking experiment

Clarke, Devoret, and Martinis made history by constructing superconducting circuits in the 1980s, using Josephson junctions, where a superconductor is separated by a thin insulating layer. Their experiments pushed the boundaries of what was thought possible, as they successfully demonstrated how large circuits could exhibit quantum effects.

By passing current through these circuits, they observed the collective charge behaviour of the circuits not as isolated particles but as a unified macroscopic quantum object. This groundbreaking work demonstrated that their large circuits could undergo quantum tunnelling—a process where the quantum system passes through a barrier rather than jumping over it, defying classical physics.

Perhaps even more remarkably, the trio proved that the energy states of their circuit were quantised. In line with quantum theory’s predictions, the circuit absorbed and emitted energy only in discrete amounts, validating key quantum principles.

Their discovery effectively brought quantum physics out of the realm of microscopic particles and into the domain of engineered devices, rewriting textbooks and sparking a revolution in quantum technology. This work has laid the foundation for the development of quantum computers, cryptographic systems, and ultra-sensitive quantum sensors, fields with far-reaching implications for the future of technology.

“It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the way that century-old quantum mechanics continually offers new surprises,” said Olle Eriksson, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics. Eriksson underscored the laureates’ deep impact on both the fundamentals of science and the future of digital technology.

The trio’s legacy is evident in modern technology, from the transistors and microchips that are integral to today's devices to the promise of future technologies such as quantum computers. These advancements aim to solve problems that are far beyond the capabilities of classical computing.

History of Nobel Prizes

The Nobel Prizes, established by the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel in 1896, include a cash award of 11 million Swedish kroner (over €997,000). Since its inception, 118 Nobel Prizes in Physics have been awarded, with notable recipients such as Marie Curie, one of only five women to win the award, receiving it in 1903.

Last year’s Nobel Prize in Physics went to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton, who were recognised for their work on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The remaining Nobel Prizes for 2025, covering chemistry, literature, and peace, will be announced later this week, with the economics prize scheduled for October 13.

The Nobel laureates will receive their awards during a ceremony in Sweden this December, a highly anticipated event for both the scientific community and the public.