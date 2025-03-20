'Noida to Bengaluru for ₹30,000 hike': Corporate worker calls it a mistake, warns others of shifting to city

A corporate worker who moved from Noida to Bengaluru for a ₹30,000 salary hike now regrets the decision, calling the city’s infrastructure, traffic, and living conditions a major letdown.

In a Reddit post titled "Moved to Bengaluru from Noida and I regret it," the worker described the city as “dirty, not organised,” with “bad roads” and the “worst traffic.” They also noted issues with water quality, overcrowding, and cultural divides.

After spending a year working in Noida post-graduation, the worker initially limited their job search to NCR. But when an opportunity in Bengaluru came with a pay increase, they took the leap. Four months in, they’re questioning whether the trade-off was worth it.

"I really regret moving out of Noida," they wrote, adding that despite its pollution, they still consider Noida the "best Tier-1 city to work in." The post ends with a warning to others: "Give yourselves some time and think—is it worth moving?"

The post sparked heated debate. One user, who moved from Bengaluru to Noida, said they saved money and stress: "I feel much safer in Noida as compared to Bengaluru."

Another user described feeling unwelcome in Bengaluru due to regional biases: "It felt like I could buy a house in Bengaluru but never call it home."

Some criticized the city's lack of planning. "There is nothing that works right—roads, flyovers, metros, all in a chaotic loop," one user wrote, calling it the "most unplanned city."

A local resident acknowledged Bengaluru’s infrastructure struggles but blamed rapid, unplanned growth: "Sorry you felt discriminated. It’s just a few people whose actions tarnish the entire community."