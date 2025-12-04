'None of my friends have a job': Nikki Haley's son says Gen Z being shut out of jobs, calls for ending H-1B visa program

Nalin Haley, son of Indian-origin former US ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, has renewed his criticism of the H-1B visa program while urging Republicans to prioritize issues affecting young Americans.

Speaking on Fox News, Haley said young people feel increasingly shut out of the US job market and housing economy, adding that Republican leaders are failing to address these concerns.

Advertisement

“The first step for the party is to acknowledge the widening gap between young Americans and the opportunities they were promised,” he said. “The goal of every generation is to leave it better than you found it, and now we are going in the opposite direction — it’s getting worse.”

He added, “Congress is nothing more than a glorified nursing home. They either don’t know the problems we’re facing or they’re ignoring them, and I don’t know which one is worse.”

Advertisement

Highlighting the struggles of recent graduates, Haley said many of his peers with strong academic credentials are unable to find work. “My friend group graduated with great degrees from great schools, and not one of them has a job,” he said, noting they now have to compete with “foreign workers who are willing to work half their salary and AI, which is a supercomputer.”

He also linked these challenges to the housing market, noting that first-time home buyers are older than ever. Haley suggested several policy measures, including ending the H-1B program. “We need to ban H-1B visas, make sure corporations are hiring certain numbers of Americans… and not allow corporations and the Chinese Communist Party to buy entire neighborhoods with single-family homes,” he said. He added that subsidies should prioritize American first-time home buyers over undocumented immigrants.

Advertisement

Responding to claims that young Americans want “free stuff,” Haley said the real issue is the shrinking attainability of the American dream. “It seems less and less attainable with each passing day,” he said. “Capitalism is a broad thing. We need it to work for the everyday American and not just for elites and corporations.”

Haley also warned that Republicans risk losing Gen Z if they fail to connect with young voters. “Most of Gen Z has a positive view of socialism… Democratic socialists are reaching out to young people,” he said. “If Republicans do that — which they need to — it may stop a lot of people my age from going to Democrats.