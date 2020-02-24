Delhi Violence: One head constable killed; forces deployed to stop clashes

Violence in Northeast Delhi: Tension erupted in Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas a day after the clash between pro and anti-CAA groups. Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal lost his life in the violence. At least two houses have been torched in Jaffrabad and Maujpur while a petrol pump was set on fire in Bhajanpura.

Following violence in Northeast Delhi district, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, and Shiv Vihar metro stations. Metro services were terminated at the Welcome metro station.

Delhi Police has urged the citizens to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi. Police forces have been deployed strategically at locations where there is possibility of disurbance, like Jafrabad, Seelampur, Maujpur, Gautampuri, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Wazirabad and Shiv Vihar, Joint Police Commissioner (Eastern Range), Alok Kumar told reporters.

Sunday saw a violent clash between the pro and anti-CAA protestors in parts of Northeast Delhi, with stones being hurled from both the sides. Violence intensified on Monday with Sectioin 144 CrPC now being imposed in the region.

Videos from the scene of violence showed an unidentified man pointing a gun at police officials on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road. The man fired eight rounds before being apprehended by the police.

Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad. Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

Newly re-elected Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet, "Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG and Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order and ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations."

Sources at Ministry of Home Affairs told news agency ANI that violence in Northeast Delhi was orchestrated most likely with an eye on US President Trump's visit to India. "Senior officers are in the field, sufficient forces have been deployed. Situation is under control," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla told ANI.

(With agency inputs)

