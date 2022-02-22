Not exposing the name of the journalist on grounds of humanity: Wriddhiman Saha

Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha took to Twitter stating that he was hurt and offended which led to him sharing the chat on social media. On not disclosing the name and identity of the Indian journalist he said, “My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career.”



Saha indicated that for the time being he is not exposing the person. “But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back.”

1/3- I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022



Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag stood in support of Saha and said, “Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal,” on Twitter. He also insisted to Saha how important it is to do this so that this doesn’t happen to anyone else in the future.

Dear Wriddhi, it's not your nature to harm others and you are a wonderful guy. But to prevent such harm from happening to anyone else in the future , it's important for you to name him.

Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal. https://t.co/9ovEUT8Fbm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 22, 2022



Secretary of the cricketers’ body Hitesh Majumdar also came out in support of Saha and said that no player should face such ‘threats’ from any media person or elsewhere. He added that the media should come out in support of Saha and ensure that these issues don’t come up again.



The Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) has strongly condemned the threat to Wriddhiman Saha from a ‘senior Indian journalist’. The association has urged the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) to take the strictest action possible in the matter including cancelling the journalist’s access and accreditation to all BCCI events.

