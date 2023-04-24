'Nothing can beat human mind': Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy on why ChatGPT doesn’t worry him

The introduction of artificial intelligence platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT has led to concerns on whether a trained human is needed at all to deliver the work that technology is more than capable of doing.

Since ChatGPT has already created a lot of buzz by writing exams, composing poetry, generating content ideas and what not, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has given his two cents on it and he believes that "nothing can beat the human mind".

In an interview with CNBC, Murthy said, "Nothing can beat the human mind, not even AI chatbots like ChatGPT."

“I am a great believer in the theory that the human mind is the most powerful imagination machine. There is nothing that can beat the human mind,” the publication quoted him as saying.

The Infosys founder reiterated that one human mind is different from another and even if all of them use the technology, humans will use it in a different manner.



“If there is a competition between you and me, you will use the ChatGPT output as your base, and then you will add your own differentiation, your own smartness, your own tweaking,” said Murthy. “And that’s when the teachers will be much more impressed with you than with me. The lazy guys will get C. Only smart people will get A. Therefore, I am not so worried about ChatGPT," he added.

Murthy recently spoke to Business Today and said that ChatGPT can never take away jobs. "I have used ChatGPT and no it can never take over human jobs. It can facilitate better and smooth functioning but humans will never be replaced by AI," he noted.



He also said that his son introduced him to ChatGPT and described the chatbot as a 'nice thing'.



"There has always been a fear of losing jobs with anything new coming to the world but we must not fall for that. We must take AI as the good thing that it is and use it for the right purposes," Murthy underscored.

Interestingly, back in 2015, Infosys, along with Elon Musk, AWS, YC Research, among others, joined hands to make $1 billion donation to OpenAI, which was a non-profit back then.

