Scammer pretending to be Amazon HR steals over Rs 3 lakh from job seeker

A scammer robbed a job seeker of around Rs 3.42 lakh pretending to be an Amazon HR. A 33-year-old man who works in a firm in Andheri, Mumbai, was looking for a part-time job to earn some extra cash when he came across an advertisement on Facebook about a job at Amazon, reported Indian Express.

When he clicked on the ad, he received the WhatsApp number of a woman who introduced herself as Marry, a hiring manager at Amazon. She asked a few questions to move ahead with the hiring process.

As per the police, the scammer provided an elaborate description of the job role. She claimed that the candidates need to work on increasing the sale of the company’s online platform by completing a few tasks.

As per the report, the police officer further revealed that the victim even received Rs 80 as bonus upon starting the hiring process. He said, “After the complainant showed interest in the work, the hiring manager sent him a link and asked him to create his account to start the work. On creating an account, the complainant first received an Rs 80 bonus.”

After this, the victim was asked to make a recharge of Rs 200 and purchase a product. Once he did that, he received an amount of Rs 450 in his e-wallet. The victim did not sense any shady agenda and trusted the lady. He started getting bonuses after completing tasks.

Within a few days, he had spent 2.4 lakh and had earned a bonus of 5.13 lakh that was deposited in the e-wallet. When the victim tried transferring this amount into his bank account, he saw an error stating that his request was declined.

The victim contacted the HR to inquire about the issue, to which, she explained that he had to pay 20 per cent of tax in order to access the amount. The man reportedly did not have sufficient money to pay the tax and decided to mortgage his family’s gold to pay Rs 1.02 lakh tax. However, even after paying the tax, he could not access the money and on top of that, his account got deactivated. This is when he realized that he has been duped of Rs 3.42 lakh and filed a complaint with the police.

Also Read:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may use EV technology for longer battery life

'How much have you donated?': Elon Musk and Stephen King tussle over blue tick and Ukraine war

Google Pixel Fold video leaked ahead of launch; check expected price, specs, offers