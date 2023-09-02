'Nothing like singing national anthem before India vs Pakistan match': R Ashwin misses game, but not sentiment

Indian cricketer R Ashwin shared a video of the national anthem ceremony preceding the highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Stadium. As the Indian national anthem resonated throughout the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, the entire arena erupted, creating a truly surreal moment for all in attendance.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the Indian spin maestro, who isn't part of the current team, conveyed his emotions regarding this remarkable moment, stating, "There is nothing like singing the national anthem before an #INDvsPAK contest. It’s a surreal feeling, crowd is still building up at the venue I guess."

The video shared by R Ashwin quickly went viral on the internet.

There is nothing like singing the national anthem before an #INDvsPAK contest.



It’s a surreal feeling, crowd is still building up at the venue I guess. pic.twitter.com/hr6kNlyLFO — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 2, 2023

Furthermore, in his pre-match analysis of the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match, Ashwin made a prediction about the potential winner. He believed that the Indian team could establish dominance, particularly in the spin department.

Ashwin expressed his sentiments, saying, "I am following my heart. I'm with India. I have a feeling that India might emerge victorious. Our batting strength is significant, and I'm also placing my bet on India's freshness. Players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma... We've been constantly on the move, transitioning from one bubble to another during the COVID times. I just sense that our players are revitalised. Of course, there's always room for surprises, but I somehow believe that India will rediscover our winning spirit."

Team India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Team Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Muhammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.