Now, a calculator to measure nutrients in dal tadka, other Indian meals!

Danone India has launched a first-of-its kind immunonutrient calculator to help Indians check if their daily diet has all important nutrients to strengthen their immune system.

The calculator, an online tool, will assess nutrient level across 7,000 standard traditional Indian recipes to help people assess the intake of relevant nutrients in their daily diet that help build immunity. Developed in association with Fitterfly and nutrition experts, the immunonutrient calculator thus allows people to take corrective actions in their diet to boost immunity, the company states.

"At Danone, we are committed to addressing local public health challenges through product innovation and solutions and we aim to inspire healthier eating and drinking habits among consumers as studies indicate that Indians consume insufficient protein in their diet", says Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India.

Danone has joined hands with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to raise awareness about the importance of protein, a nutrient which is integral to building immunity. The company and CII will celebrate the "Protein Week", between 24 - 30 July, to educate people about maintaining good health through nutrition. "We are excited to partner with CII in this important health mission, with a pledge to reach one million people through various initiatives planned during the week", Bakshi says.

"CII and Danone India have the same vision of catalysing private sector response to public health challenges in the country and in the current clime, building immunity is a priority. To address the need of the hour, we work closely with organisations and industry leaders who strive to bring about a positive change in society. This pandemic has impacted the world badly and as we grapple with the new normal, it is important that each one of us take responsibility for our own health and that of society. Through this partnership with Danone, we aim to sensitise Indians about the role of protein and nutrition in building - immunity which is the need of the hour as several studies have shown", Vinita Bali, Chairperson, CII National Committee on Nutrition said.

According to an IMRB survey, seven out of 10 Indians are protein deficient, and 93% of Indians remain oblivious to their daily protein requirement. Danone's immuno-nutrient calculator, is expected to help measure and address this challenge, free of cost. The company has been organising The Protein Week since 2017 to tackle issues related to protein deficiency through public awareness campaigns with partners.

