BREAKING: Former Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh gets bail in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh in a money laundering case related to misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Though granted bail, Shivinder, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, would not walk out as he has been booked in another case of fraud by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in another case of fraud.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani granted bail to Shivinder, saying that there is "no rationale" in continuing his custody as undertrial. Pronouncing the order through video conferencing, the judge granted the relief to Shivinder on furnishing a person bond of Rs 1 crore and two sureties by family members of Rs 25 lakh each.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the bail plea of former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) Sunil Godhwani and former CEO of REL Kavi Arora

The EOW registered an FIR in March last year after it received a complaint from RFL's Manpreet Suri against Shivinder, Godhwani and others, alleging that loans were taken by them while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies.

"They put RFL in a poor financial condition by disbursing loans to companies with no financial standing and controlled by them. The companies to which the loans were disbursed willfully defaulted in repayments and caused a loss to RFL to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore," the police had alleged.