Nuh top cop transferred to Bhiwani, IPS Narendra Bijarniya to take charge

Varun Singla, Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP), who was on leave when clashes broke out at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally in Haryana, has been transferred to Bhiwani. IPS Narendra Bijarniya has been assigned the additional charge of Nuh.

The rioting in the state started at a religious procession organised by VHP and Bajrang Dal in Nuh on Monday (July 31). Following the incident, a series of communal flare-ups triggered in Gurugram, Sohna and other areas. As many as six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes and various shops and establishments have been burnt.

A total of 176 people have been arrested and 93 FIRs registered in five districts, including 46 in Nuh and 23 in Gurugram, in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana, police said.

On Wednesday, the state government said that mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and some other places will remain suspended till August 5. This was done to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order in the wake of the recent communal clashes. Other than in Nuh, services will remain suspended in Faridabad, Palwal and the sub-divisional area of Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district.

The internet suspension was partially lifted from 1 pm to 4 pm on Thursday in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram's Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar. Curfew in violence-hit Nuh was also relaxed for a few hours on Thursday.

"This order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of districts Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and territorial jurisdiction of sub division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurugram in the state of Haryana and shall be in force up to 05.08.2023 (23:59 hrs)," the government notification said.