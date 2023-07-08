ODI World Cup 2023: OYO to add 500 hotels in host cities

OYO Hotels, India's largest hospitality company, has announced that it will add 500 hotels in the host cities of the upcoming 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

The hotels will be spread across 10 cities in India, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Rajkot, and Surat. The hotels will range from budget-friendly to luxury and will offer a variety of amenities to suit the needs of cricket fans from all over the world.

OYO said that the addition of these hotels will help to meet the expected surge in demand for accommodation during the World Cup. The tournament is expected to attract over 1.5 million visitors to India, and OYO said that it is confident that its hotels will provide fans with a comfortable and convenient stay.

"OYO will add 500 hotels in host cities in the next three months to meet demand for the Cricket World Cup. We want to ensure that everyone who is travelling from far away to watch their favourite teams has access to comfortable and affordable accommodation," PTI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Hotel rates have already risen due to increasing demand in host cities three months in advance, according to OYO, which also noted a considerable increase in demand for the time of the tournament.

The company also said that it is working with the local authorities to ensure that its hotels are compliant with all safety and security regulations.

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. It will be the 13th edition of the tournament, and the first to be held in India since 2011.

Meanwhile, MakeMyTrip, an online travel services provider, has established a plan in which individuals in the host cities are asked to market their property on its platform in response to a "significant surge in search of homestays in cities such as Ahmedabad, Dharamshala, and key metros."

"We have observed a significant surge in search of homestay properties for October and November in select cities across the country. This is a good sign and indicates that cricket fans are more willing than ever to explore homestays as an accommodation option," PTI quoted MakeMyTrip Chief Business Officer – Alternate Accommodation & Customer Contact Group Parikshit Choudhury as saying.

MakeMyTrip also stated that it has developed a new tool that displays the distance of the accommodation from the city's cricket venue to assist cricket fans in choosing the most appropriate accommodation option.

"A large proportion of homestay properties in cricket centres across October and November is still available for cricket lovers at an economical price," Choudhury added.

