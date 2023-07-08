Heavy rain lashes Delhi, weather office predicts more showers in coming days

A fresh spell of rain drenched Delhi on Saturday, bringing much-needed relief to the residents from the scorching heat. The rain also led to waterlogging in some parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall in Delhi in the coming days. The weather office has issued a yellow alert for the city, which means that there is a possibility of moderate rain or thundershowers.

The national capital recorded 3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Saturday. The early morning rain inconvenienced many commuters who faced hardships in reaching their destinations.

The rain also led to waterlogging in some parts of the city, including the ITO, Pragati Maidan, and the Minto Road flyover. Traffic was slow in these areas and commuters had to face delays.

#WATCH | Delhi | Children play in the rain as the city receives light showers. Visuals from RK Puram. pic.twitter.com/G0V3TrI8sR — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

The IMD said that the fresh spell of rain is due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the next few days. The active monsoon trough is likely to strengthen and extend up to the foothills of the Himalayas.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day for Delhi on Sunday. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, it said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms over some parts of the city.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at 96 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 79 at 9.00 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

The AQI is a measure of air quality and is calculated based on the concentration of various pollutants in the air. AQI readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'good', readings between 51 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory', readings between 101 and 200 are considered 'moderate', readings between 201 and 300 are considered 'poor', readings between 301 and 400 are considered 'very poor', and readings above 400 are considered 'severe'.

Also Read: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' box office collection day 9: Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 2.7 cr