Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1 cr prize for Indian football team after Intercontinental Cup win

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a Rs 1 crore reward for players of the Indian football team after the side clinched the 2023 Intercontinental Cup on Sunday in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

India won the Intercontinental Cup after beating Lebanon 2-0 in the final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Team captain Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte were the scorers for India.

The Odisha Chief Minister’s Office took to Twitter to inform about the CM’s decision on Monday.

“As the Indian football team clinched the #HeroIntercontinentalCup at a packed #KalingaStadium in #Bhubaneswar, CM @Naveen_Odisha handed over the winner's trophy to the champion team and announced ₹1 crore prize money for them. #OdishaForSports,” the Odisha CMO wrote on Twitter.

As the Indian football team clinched the #HeroIntercontinentalCup at a packed #KalingaStadium in #Bhubaneswar, CM @Naveen_Odisha handed over the winner's trophy to the champion team and announced ₹1 crore prize money for them. #OdishaForSports pic.twitter.com/FDUKr6SjDs — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) June 19, 2023

The CMO also revealed that Patnaik had expressed great pride in the Indian team’s historic achievement and that the state government intended to hold more footballing events in Odisha and help its growth in the state.

“Congratulating the champions, CM said that it is a matter of great pride for #Odisha to host this prestigious Intercontinental Cup. CM added that the State Govt intends to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in Odisha and India,” the CMO wrote.

Congratulating the champions, CM said that it is a matter of great pride for #Odisha to host this prestigious Intercontinental Cup. CM added that the State Govt intends to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in Odisha and India. pic.twitter.com/dSwCywAsRR — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) June 19, 2023

The Intercontinental Cup Final started off with a bang, with both sides nearly finding the goal within the first few minutes. India started aggressively, with a high-press strategy that allowed the side to regain possession quickly. Lebanon retaliated with aggression of their own, nearly giving away a penalty in the 6th minute.

While a constant back and forth kept things level between the two sides in the first half, the second half started with Indian captain Sunil Chhetri leading the charge and scoring the opening goal in the 46th minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte sealed India’s victory by doubling the lead in the 66th minute.