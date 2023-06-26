Odisha man secures seat in IIM Ahmedabad after 9 unsuccessful attempts

We all face challenges while trying to achieve our goals, but the inspiring story of Dwibesh Nath, a 33-year-old man from Odisha, who has secured a seat at IIM Ahmedabad after nine unsuccessful attempts will teach you how hard work, patience and perseverance can pay off in the long run.

Nath gave his first CAT exam in 2014, and he has been appearing for the exam every year since then. He finally got a call from IIM Ahmedabad this year. He also attempted the GMAT exam six times to get into the prestigious institute. In his sixth attempt, he finally managed to secure his seat at the management institute.

"I appeared for CAT for the first time in the final year of my engineering. Initially, the score was not good but later I secured good marks, but it was not enough to get admission into reputed institutes like IIM-A. In the meantime, I got a campus selection in a good company and, I took up the job," Nath told The Times of India.

"I always wanted to pursue MBA from a reputed institution, but my educational background didn’t support me much. I come from an Odia medium school and my English was weak. I was criticised for my accent. It was disappointing and discouraging for me," he added.

Nath is a graduate in engineering and he has been working as a software engineer in a multinational company. He decided to pursue an MBA after realising that he wanted to make a career in management.

Nath said that he was determined to get into IIM Ahmedabad, and he never gave up on his dream. He said that he prepared for the CAT exam every year, and he never lost hope.

"I realised that with CAT, I may not be able to make it to any reputed MBA college, so I chose the tough path and decided to appear for GMAT. Even after clearing the examination, I was in the waiting list. It was a tough time for me, but I decided not to give up. I appeared for the seventh time in GMAT and cleared again, but in the meantime, the waiting list got cleared and I got into IIMA," Nath said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nath had worked for Toyota Kirloskar Motor before joining IIMA, and before that, he spent over a decade with Maruti Suzuki. He is also a co-founder of an NGO situated in Jharkhand.

"It has been only 2 months now at IIMA, but this institution has given me a lot of wow moments which clearly convince the worth of the institution. Being at the forefront of India's growth story and getting the international exposure at IIMA provide a unique position to make a meaningful difference and be a catalyst for positive change," Nath wrote in a LinkedIn post.

