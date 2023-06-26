Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV to make global debut on August 15

Mahindra & Mahindra is going to show off the new Thar 5-door at an event on Independence Day on August 15. The company has marked every August 15 since 2020 with a new product launch. This is it's fourth time and Mahindra is revealing a new product again. In the past, they introduced the new Thar, the XUV700, and some electric concepts.

This year's event is going to be held in South Africa as it is an important market for Mahindra. They have been doing business there since 1996. Right now, they sell a few SUVs there like the XUV300, XUV700, and Scorpio N. Now, they want to add the Thar to their lineup in South Africa. The Thar 5-door is also expected to make its debut in India as well.

The Thar 5-door is an extended version of the Thar car. It will be bigger than the 5-door version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which is another popular off-road vehicle. The Thar 5-door is expected to go on sale in India next year. The new version will offer more comfort and practicality aiming bigger families. Comparitively, the 3-door Mahindra Thar is much shorter. However, the 5-door version is expected to be much more expensive compared to the current 3-door variant. The 5-door variant will be longer than 4 meters and hence won't qualify for the sub-4m tax benefit for smaller cars.

In terms of powertrain options, the Mahindra Thar 5-door may retain the same options as the 3-door Thar. The 5-door version may get the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. Mahindra may not offer a 1.5-liter engine option that allowed the company to provide a Rs 10 lakh launch price for the 2x2 variant.

